Haris Rauf ruled out of Multan Test against England

Pakistan’s lead strike bowler Haris Rauf has been formally ruled out of the upcoming second Test against England, which will be place in Multan.

Haris, who made his red-ball debut against England in the current series, had stepped on the ball while fielding, causing an injury to his right quad.

On the first day of the Test match in Rawalpindi, the pacer rolled over the ball while attempting to field.

Haris underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans at a local hospital as a precautionary measure and did not return to the field for the match. With his omission from the team, the Men in Green will be looking for a comparable replacement ahead of the second Test match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is anticipated to make an official announcement on the injured player’s replacement soon.

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz, both members of the squad, might be Haris’ replacements for the Multan Test.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone, England’s all-rounder, has also been ruled out of the rest of the team’s tour of Pakistan due to a knee injury, the team’s management announced on Monday.