Tanzanian influencers recreate Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja trend

Pakistani TikToker’s performance on “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” has gone viral and taken the internet by storm. So much so that a Tanzanian duo, in addition to Pakistanis and Indians, have recreated the trend.

The remix of the late Lata Mangeshkar’s song became an internet sensation after a Pakistani TikToker, Ayesha’s performance on the song, had gone viral on social media.

Since then, many social media influencers and celebrities from both, Pakistan and India, have recreated the trend in their own style.

The Tanzanian sibling duo, Kili and Neema Paul, have recently joined the bandwagon and released a video of their dance to the song.

Dressed in traditional Masaai attire, the viral siblings dazzled the audience as they grooved to the song.

Taking to their Instagram account, the siblings shared the video and wrote, “Tried to dance like that one viral girl.”

Internet users drooled over the Tanzanian influencers’ performance, so much so that they found their take on it to be better than that of Ayesha’s.