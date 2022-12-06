CDA seals Centaurus Mall over violation of building regulations

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Centaurus Mall, Islamabad over the violation of building regulations in an overnight raid.

The CDA officials and local police raided the Centaurus Mall and expelled the administrative staff as well as guards, after which the building was sealed.

The official said the administration has set up the offices in the basement and parking area as well. Several notices, however, were issued to the mall administration issued but the encroachments did not remove.

The CDA said the mall has been sealed over ‘illegal use’.

Earlier in October, the mall had caught fire for unknown reasons but a spokesperson for the AJK PM blamed the federal government for the fire in Centaurus Shopping Mall, which is owned by AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.