Moon to set tonight right over Holy Ka’aba, Saudi astronomers

In a rare celestial event, the sole lunar body of Earth will hover exactly above the Holy Ka’aba in Makkah tonight, the holiest Islamic site, Saudi astronomers have said.

Engineer Majed Abu Zahra, the chairman of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, predicts that the moon will set just over the Holy Ka’aba and will be 98% brighter than usual.

People in will be able to see the moon with their naked eyes as it appears vertically above the sacred Kaaba shortly after sunset tonight, December 6, at 8:06 p.m. (or 10:06 p.m. PST).

According to Saudi astronomers, the celestial phenomenon can be used to determine the Qibla (the direction of the prayer toward the Kaaba) in a simple manner from many regions around the world, as Muslims in geographical locations far from the Grand Mosque can rely on the direction of the moon that points to Makkah.