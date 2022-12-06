Shaadi is a risk but I believe in love, says Sajal Aly

The famous Pakistani actor Sajal Ali shared her views on marriage and why she prefers love marriage over arranged ones.

Notably, for months, there are speculations of split between Sajal and her husband Ahad Raza Mir but its not official yet.

The Aangan actor appeared in an interview with Deadline Hollywood alongside her costar Shabana Azmi and Jemima Goldsmith, the producer and writer of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

During the interview, Ali described her character in the upcoming movie as Pakistani women ‘in general’. She said that every South Asian girl will relate to “Maymouna”.

Later in the interview, she was asked about her preference in marriage between love and arranged.

The Dhoop Ki Deewar actor said, “Well, for me, it’s too early to say anything about arranged or love (marriage), but I just believe in love marriages, I believe in love.”

She added, “Anyway, wedding is a risk! Be it arranged or love, that’s all I can say!”

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, the cross-cultural rom-com focuses on Zoe, a documentary filmmaker, and her journey to love.

Jemima Goldsmith’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, stars Pakistani actor Sajal Ali along with veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi, British actor Lily James, and British-Pakistani actor Shazad Latif.

The movie will be released in UK cinemas, on January 27, 2023.