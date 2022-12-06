Two cops martyred in Lahore shootout
All suspects escaped from the scene
At least two policemen were martyred in a shootout in Lahore on Monday evening.
The crossfire took place during an encounter near the Manga Mandi. Subsequently, two policemen identified as Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Asim and constable Shahid were injured.
Later, they succumbed to wounds during treatment in the hospital.
The police said the suspects were fleeing the scene after a robbery. They shot the officers when the policemen started following them.