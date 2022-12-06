Watch Live
Two cops martyred in Lahore shootout

All suspects escaped from the scene
Samaa Web Desk Dec 06, 2022
At least two policemen were martyred in a shootout in Lahore on Monday evening.

The crossfire took place during an encounter near the Manga Mandi. Subsequently, two policemen identified as Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Asim and constable Shahid were injured.

Later, they succumbed to wounds during treatment in the hospital.

The police said the suspects were fleeing the scene after a robbery. They shot the officers when the policemen started following them.

