Saudi Arabia to increase Hajj quota for Pakistanis

Over twice as many Pakistanis will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing Islamic year to perform the annual pilgrimage of hajj compared to previous year.

Saudi authorities have told Pakistan that unlike the last Hajj, in which only limited number of people from each country was allowed due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) considerations, the next Hajj will see the full country specific quotas restored.

As a result, it is expected that some 179,210 Pakistanis will be able to make the annual pilgrimage.

Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 81,132 Pakistanis were allowed to perform the Hajj after undergoing rigorous screenings, vaccinations and other conditions.

The announcement for the increased quota comes a few days after Riyadh had approved to extend the term for which it will keep $3 billion parked in Pakistani accounts to help stave off default.