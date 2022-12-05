Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global » Middle East

Saudi Arabia to increase Hajj quota for Pakistanis

Regular quotas have been restored for upcoming annual pilgrimage
Samaa Web Desk Dec 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Over twice as many Pakistanis will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing Islamic year to perform the annual pilgrimage of hajj compared to previous year.

Saudi authorities have told Pakistan that unlike the last Hajj, in which only limited number of people from each country was allowed due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) considerations, the next Hajj will see the full country specific quotas restored.

As a result, it is expected that some 179,210 Pakistanis will be able to make the annual pilgrimage.

Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 81,132 Pakistanis were allowed to perform the Hajj after undergoing rigorous screenings, vaccinations and other conditions.

The announcement for the increased quota comes a few days after Riyadh had approved to extend the term for which it will keep $3 billion parked in Pakistani accounts to help stave off default.

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

hajj

Hajj 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div