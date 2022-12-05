Imran be warned: Zardari plots a new ‘alliance’ takeover of Punjab

Hours after halting in Punjab all activities of the ruling coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), senior coalition member and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat as he tries to engineer a means to create an allied government in the provincial assembly minus the PTI.

With Shujaat’s PML-Q vocally endorsing the call of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly in a bid to force fresh elections, Zardari has been trying to weave a web in Punjab to trap Imran.

On Monday, former president met with former prime minister and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence.

Both leaders discussed the rising political temperature in Punjab.

The former president also briefed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian about the telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Rukhsana Bangash were also present in the meeting.

Last week, the opposition PML-N has decided to stand their ground and resist any attempts to dissolve the current Punjab Assembly on the ‘whim’ of one party or individual, even vowing to challenge any such move legally.

This was asserted by PML-N leaders including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and former Punjab home Attaullah Tarar and Uzma Bukhari.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary leaders in Punjab chaired by former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Tarar said that they had resolved to ensure that the assembly completes its stipulated term.

Tarar added that they had filed a review petition over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s election but it has yet to be heard.

He further said that in the event advice is sent by the Punjab chief minister to dissolve the provincial assembly, the governor was constitutionally empowered to direct the chief minister to first obtain a vote of confidence.