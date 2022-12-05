Soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed N Waziristan skirmish

A soldier was martyred while five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces during an operation in North Waziristan on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad, North Waziristan District.

During the operation, officials said that as security forces closed in on the terrorist hideout, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists.

During the ensuing intense exchange of fire, at least five terrorists were killed.

The clash also left a soldier dead. ISPR said 25-year-oold Sepoy Nasir Khan, a resident of the neighboring South Waziristan District, fought gallantly but embraced shahadat.

A sanitization operation was launched in the area to eliminate any other terrorists hiding there.

Later, after a search of the hideout, security officials said they had recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the possession of the terrorists.

The military said that these terrorists were actively involved in attacks against security forces apart from killing innocent citizens.