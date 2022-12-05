Gold price in Pakistan rises to all-time high

The gold price in Pakistan is all time high on Monday to climb above Rs0.16 million for a tola.

Data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Monday evening said that the price for a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs700 to around Rs164,000.

This is amongst the highest price of gold recorded in the country’s history.

For 24 karat gold, 10 grams of gold now costs Rs140,604.

Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat of gold rose to Rs128,886.

In the international market, gold saw its prices fall by around $4 to $1,794.

The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs1,780 per tola for 24 karat gold.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram of silver was Rs1,526.06 for 24 karats.

In the international market, the price of silver remained at $23.01.