ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, sources

The Election Commission of Pakistan has formally initiated proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Sources said that ex-prime minister was disqualified from his Mianwali seat in the Toshakhana reference against him.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict read.

The election body has sent a notice for the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of PTI, sources said.

Sources said that the ECP will hear the case on December 13.