Nawaz, Zardari hope Elahi will not let dissolve Punjab Assembly

In what is a sign that a deal has been clinched somewhere, leaders of the two major parties in the ruling coalition expressed the hope on Monday that the Punjab Assembly will no longer be dissolved.

This hope was expressed on Monday during a call between former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The two political stalwarts discussed the ongoing political situation in Punjab after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had threatened to dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Zardari, who had been tasked last week by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to lead efforts to stave off the dissolution of the provincial assembly due to his proficiency in political wrangling, took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on Monday.

He asserted that despite proclamations from Imran that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had fully backed the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when PTI desires, the assembly will not be dissolved.

Zardari claimed that Elahi was not as loyal as Imran was making him out to be and that the PTI chief will end up disappointed when the time comes to pull the trigger.

Following this, Zardari said that he has now stopped PDM activities in Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with Zardari’s efforts and informed his party leaders about new development.

Earlier, responding to threats that the federal government may impose Governor Rule in the province, Elahi had said that as long as the provincial assembly is in session, the federal government cannot legally impose such a rule.

He has maintained that the PML-Q is standing resolutely with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and that his decision to resign from assemblies or to dissolve the assembly will be complied with forthwith.

“There will not be a delay for even a second to dissolve the assemblies once Imran gives directions,” he had said.