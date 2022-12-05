Sarah Inam murder case: Islamabad court indicts Shahnawaz Amir, mother

A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday indicted Shahnawaz Amir and his mother Samina Shah in Sarah Inam murder case.

Judge Atta Rabbani also issued an indictment order on the reserved verdict on plea.

The court announced its verdict after it dismissed the application for the removal of the name of Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sameena Shah in the case.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to the crime hence the court has asked the prosecution to summon witnesses on December 14.

Sarah Inam, 37, was a Canadian national and a successful economist who worked with international companies. She was married to Shahnawaz - son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir - for just three months before being murdered.

She had a masters degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently employed in the government sector in the United Arab Emirates, as per friends and family.

Sarah is survived by her father, mother and two elder brothers.