Pakistan’s ‘professor’ brings home bronze medal in shot put intl championship

After a gold medal in 2019, Pakistan’s Professor Akram Khan Niazi has bagged bronze medal in shot put at the International Masters Athletics Championship 2022.

Ten countries participated in the International Masters Athletics Championship held in Kuala Lumpur.

The bronze medal holder covered 11.86 meter from his throw in the tournament, securing him third spot.

A Malaysian athlete won the gold medal.

The absence of support by the federation or government didn’t convince him to give up, and he held his spirit high.

Professor Akram said that it had been his dream to win a medal for Pakistan.

The athlete decried that he was not supported by any federation or government, and he participated on his own.

I can win more medals for Pakistan, he asserted while adding if the government or federation cooperate with me.