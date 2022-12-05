SBP discloses last date to exchange old currency notes

The federal government on Monday extended the last date fir exchanging the older, larger sized banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 and Rs1,000 denominations.

According to a notice issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the notes can be exchanged until December 31, 2022.

The central bank is responsible for demonetizing banknotes of the old series from the market and replace them with fresh notes with the approval of the federal government.

However, the holders have been given the last chance to exchange their notes from the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by their earliest by December 31, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that the central bank shall no longer exchange banknotes once the deadline passes, thus losing the worth of its use.