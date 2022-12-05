Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

SBP discloses last date to exchange old currency notes

Requests public to avail final opportunity to change obsolete banknotes
Wakil ur Rehman Dec 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Photo: SAMAA/file

The federal government on Monday extended the last date fir exchanging the older, larger sized banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 and Rs1,000 denominations.

According to a notice issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the notes can be exchanged until December 31, 2022.

The central bank is responsible for demonetizing banknotes of the old series from the market and replace them with fresh notes with the approval of the federal government.

However, the holders have been given the last chance to exchange their notes from the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by their earliest by December 31, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that the central bank shall no longer exchange banknotes once the deadline passes, thus losing the worth of its use.

sbp

banknotes

federal government

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div