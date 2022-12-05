Time to say no to oil cartels: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan’s annual oil import bill had surged to a whopping $27 billion due to fossil fuel power stations, adding that it was the time to say no oil cartels.

He was addressing a ceremony of upgradation of Mangla Dam which would increase its power generation capacity.

He said that if the lobbies had not created hindrances in installation of clean energy projects over the years, the country would not be facing such mammoth import bill.

The premier said that since independence, only 10,000 Megawatts (MWS) of electricity could be generated from hydropower projects, unlike rest of the world which focuses on clean and cheap energy generation sources.

He also praised military dictator Ayub Khan for building Mangla Dam which has a huge part in country’s total power generation.

Besides upgradation of Mangla Dam, he said that Diamer Basha and Dasu dams were also under-construction.