After ‘Pawri Hori Hai’, another Pakistani trend transcends India

Pakistani TikToker, Ayesha, became an overnight sensation after her dance on Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aaja went viral on social media. Now the trend has made its way to India as well.

In early 2021, Dananeer Mobeen started a trend (meme) “Pawri Hori Hai” and the seconds-long clip drew the attention of several cross-border celebrities.

An Indian music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, even made a composition featuring the meme.

Similarly, a dance video of Pakistani TikToker Ayesha has been making rounds on social media for quite some time.

Ayesha danced to the late Lata Mangeshkar’s song, Mera Dil Ye Purakey Aaja at her friend’s wedding and became an overnight sensation.

Soon, many local celebs joined the bandwagon including famous Pakistani actor Humaima Malick and shared their take on the viral trend.

Apart from Pakistani celebrities, Ayesha found admirers even across the border.

Many Indian social media influencers and celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Rubina Dilaik and others joined the trend.

The Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja trend has generated more than a million reels on Instagram.