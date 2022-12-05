LHC summons PTI leader Asad Umar for anti-judiciary speech

A speech by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar in a public gathering on November 26 has landed him in potential trouble after the court summoned him Monday for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary.

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Jawad Hassan on Monday heard a petition filed by the additional registrar of the court’s Rawalpindi registry against comments made during PTI’s sit-in on Murree Road in the garrison city.

During the hearing, the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), the Rawalpindi commissioner, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner appeared before the court. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the PTI.

The additional registrar of the court detailed the remarks uttered by the PTI leader during the public rally.

Justice Hassan remarked that Asad Umar had attacked the judiciary in his speech.

“The PTI leader made scandalous and derogatory remarks against the judiciary,” he remarked. adding, “we will watch his speech first then decide to take action.”.

Under the Article 14 of the Constitution, no institution or individual can be made controversial, and if someone does so, they are liable to be prosecuted under Article 204(2)(b) (contempt of court), the judge remarked.

Article 14: Inviolability of dignity of man, etc (1) The dignity of man and, subject to law, the privacy of home, shall be inviolable.

(2) No person shall be subjected to torture for the purpose of extracting evidence.

Contempt of Court. (1) In this Article, “Court” means the Supreme Court or a High Court.

(2) A Court shall have power to punish any person who,

(b) scandalizes the Court or otherwise does anything which tends to bring the Court or a Judge of the Court into hatred, ridicule or contempt;

He summoned the PTI leader to appear in person before the court at the next hearing and sought the video transcript of Umar’s speech.

Later the court adjourned the hearings until December 7.