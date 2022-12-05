Best Android applications, games in 2022 according to Google Play

Google Play revealed the winners of its annual Best of Play 2022 awards, honoring the year’s top mobile applications and games across all platforms. All of the winners were selected by the Google Play Editorial Team.

The greatest app of 2022 was Dream by WOMBO, an AI-powered art generating tool that allows you to create gorgeous artwork using text and contextual pictures.

While Apex Legends Mobile won for the second time as the best mobile game of the year.

There are a number of more applications and games that Google has recognized for a variety of reasons.

Here are the Best of Play 2022 app and game award winners.

Best apps of 2022:

Best games of 2022: