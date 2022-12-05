Shahid Khaqan demands to abolish NAB to save politicians from humiliation

The former prime minister and senior vice president of PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, once again demanded to abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to save the politicians from humiliation in the name of accountability.

While speaking outside the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday, Abbasi said, “The so-called process of accountability is underway by the institution which is only operates to ridicule politicians.”

Lambasting NAB ex-chairman Javed Iqbal, he said that the real culprit who brought disrepute to the bureau was Iqbal and that they want to hold him accountable.

He urged that the ex-chairman of the bureau should confess to his crimes, iterating the damage incurred by the institution to the country when Iqbal was at the helm.

“I have said repeatedly that NAB should be abolished for country’s survival. I have been coming here [courts] for many years and have appeared in 70 hearings so far,” ex-PM decried.