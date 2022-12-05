Injured leopard rescued from Kaghan Highway dies

A leopard, who was rescued in an injured condition after suffering a 200 foot drop near the Kagahan highway, died of its injuries on Monday.

Locals and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday had rescued an injured leopard near Malkundi area along Kaghan Highway.

KDA officials said that while moving on the Kaghan Highway, they saw an injured leopard lying by the roadside.

They added that the wild animal was struggling to get up on its feet after it had suffered a 200 foot drop while chasing prey in the Kaghan hills.

The KDA officials informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department about the leopard following which officials of the relevant department reached the site.

The wildlife workers rescued the injured leopard and shifted it to the Dhodial Pheasantry via ambulance for treatment.

On Monday, the wildlife officials said that the leopard had suffered grievous internal injuries as a result of its fall and succumbed to them.