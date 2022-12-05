Injured leopard rescued from Kaghan Highway

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday rescued an injured leopard near Malkundi area along Kaghan Highway.

KDA officials said that while moving on the Kaghan Highway, they sighted an injured leopard lying by the roadside.

They added that the wild animal was struggling to get up on its feet.

Hence, the officials informed the local wildlife department about it following which the related workers reached the site.

The wildlife workers rescued the injured leopard and shifted it to the Dhodial Pheasantry via ambulance for treatment.