Political uncertainty causes rupee to slide by 28 paisas against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee gets dragged by the US dollar on Monday owing to the country’s instable political and economic conditions.

As per the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the value of rupee had managed to remain stable on Thursday and Friday at a spot rate of Rs223.69 in the interbank market, after appreciating by 0.12% on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the rate of rupee showed zero difference in its value for three consecutive days and stayed largely stable at Rs223.95 against the US dollar in the interbank.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee remained unchanged at Rs231.50, respectively.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs229.25.