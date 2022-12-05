Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Delay in IMF review causes rupee to slide by 22 paisas against US dollar

Depreciates to Rs223.91 during early morning trading in interbank
Rizwan Alam Dec 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Photo: SAMAA/file

A delay in completing the ninth review by the global financial institution, International Monetary Fund (IMF ), the Pakistan’s rupee was dragged by the US dollar on Monday, losing about 0.1% of its value.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday showed that the value of rupee slid by Rs0.22 from Rs223.69 to Rs223.91 during interbank trading.

As per the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the value of rupee had remained stable on Thursday and Friday, with the spot rate rooted to Rs223.69 in the interbank market.

This stability came after the dollar had appreciated by 0.12% on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the rate of rupee showed zero difference in its value for the third consecutive day and stayed largely stable at Rs223.95 against the US dollar in the interbank.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee remained unchanged at Rs231.50, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar also stayed at Rs229.25.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div