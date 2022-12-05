Mahira Khan shares her favorite scene with Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan in a recent question and answer session revealed which scene she would love to do ‘again and again’ with Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Started her career as a VJ, she has now become one of the biggest stars in Pakistan.

Mahira’s rose to fame after her drama serial Humsafar alongside Fawad Khan.

She has also been starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a Bollywood movie Raees.

Mahira Khan was also the leading lady of Pakistan’s highest grossing film to date, The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Recently, she did a question-and-answer session on Twitter during which her curious fans questioned her about many things ranging from her personal to professional lives.

One of the Twitter users asked her that which scene will she love to do ‘again and again’ with SRK.

To answer this, she shared a picture alongside the Dilwale actor and simply said, “This”.

Khan’s favorite scene that she performed in Raees with Shahrukh Khan was a scene from the song Zaalima.

Mahwash Ajaz, the writer of Yaara Vay, asked her, “When are we seeing you on TV shows again?”

She replied to the tweet and said, “Not anytime soon, but there is something special. Which was meant to be a drama might be a series.”