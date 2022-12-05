Twelve students stranded midair in Abbottabad cable car rescued safely

After hour-long efforts, the rescuers on Monday safely rescued 12 school students who were stranded in a cable car in Dhamtour area of Abbottabad.

The students got stuck in the aerial lift while crossing the river to reach the school, located across the river.

The students remained stranded midair - almost 500 feet above the ground - for more than an hour.

Right after learning about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and managed to safely rescue the students.

The chair lift owner and operator had been taken under custody over risking lives of people with their poor maintenance facility.

The locals said that this is the third incident in a period of five years, that people got stranded midair in the cable car.