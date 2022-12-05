Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Meltdown at PSX as index sheds 412.91 points

KSE-100 benchmark declines from 42,150.10 to lowest at 41,737.19 points during trading
Samaa Web Desk Dec 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Photo: SAMAA/file

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 index turn red as the benchmark lost around 412.91 points to 41,737.19 on Monday.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 42,206.61 points from the previously closed value of 42,150.10 points.

So far, the index has recorded a jump of 42,248.53 points while the lowest has been seen at 42,098.23 points.

However, the stocks then continued shrinking as it fell further by 0.98% to 41,737.19.

Amongst the sectors pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index in a downward trajectory included the Technology and Communication, showing a negative change of 51.02 points.

By contrast, HASCOL is the volume leader by 1.69% change, meanwhile, Woollen recorded the highest change by 3.95%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 42,150.10 points from the previously closed value of 42,393.52 on Thursday.

stocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div