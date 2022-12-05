Meltdown at PSX as index sheds 412.91 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 index turn red as the benchmark lost around 412.91 points to 41,737.19 on Monday.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 42,206.61 points from the previously closed value of 42,150.10 points.

So far, the index has recorded a jump of 42,248.53 points while the lowest has been seen at 42,098.23 points.

However, the stocks then continued shrinking as it fell further by 0.98% to 41,737.19.

Amongst the sectors pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index in a downward trajectory included the Technology and Communication, showing a negative change of 51.02 points.

By contrast, HASCOL is the volume leader by 1.69% change, meanwhile, Woollen recorded the highest change by 3.95%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 42,150.10 points from the previously closed value of 42,393.52 on Thursday.