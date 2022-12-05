Final day: Pakistan start play with 80-2, with Imam 43, Saud 24

When England sent Pakistan in to bat again on the same day and got wickets to put pressure on the home team, the once-boring Rawalpindi Test suddenly became an exciting game.

Pakistan start day five with 80-2, with Imam-ul-Haq on 43 runs and Saud Shakeel on 24 runs.

Green Shirts are in a great position to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series since they only need 263 runs on the last day.

The first Pakistani batsman to be out was Abdullah Shafique, who was caught after scoring 6 runs, attempting a pull shot by deep square leg.

Azhar Ali, Pakistan’s senior batter, was struck in the hand by Robinson and was unable to continue batting.

On Sunday, England declared their second innings with a score of 264-7, giving Pakistan a target score of 343.

England will also play Test matches in both Multan and Karachi. This is England’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.