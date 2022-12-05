One killed, two injured as dense fog causes road accident in Sadiqabad

With thick fog taking over parts of Punjab, one man died and two injured as a result of a deadly road accident in Sadiqabad on Monday morning.

With the onset of winter season across Pakistan, the fog has rolled in across Punjab too. Thick fog was witnessed in Renala Khurd, Okara, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, and Lahore among other cities on Monday morning.

In Sadiqabad, one man died and two were injured after a bus collided with a trailer near National Highway 5.

The bus was heading towards Shujaabād from Karachi when it met the deadly accident.

Following the daily rise in fog-related accidents in Punjab, all motorways have been closed to traffic.

The visibility was reduced to only 10 meters, which made driving extremely dangerous. Apart from low visibility, the roads have also become slippery which has further increased the risk of collisions and road accidents.

National Highway Authority (NHA) has completely closed the M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Swabi, the M2 Motorway from Kolpur to Sial Mor, M3 Motorway from Lahore to Darkhana and M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Darkhana.

Sukkur-Multan Motorway M5 from Sher Shah Interchange to Zahir Pir and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M11 was also completely closed.