Ex-army chief Gen (R) Bajwa visits Pindi stadium to watch Pak, Eng Test match

Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was among the spectators of Test match between England and Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The fourth day of the first Test of the series between both nations is underway.

England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a target of 343.

Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored half-centuries for the visitors.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahir Mahmood claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.