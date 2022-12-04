PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others felicitate people of Sindh on culture day

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Imran Khan and others have congratulated the people of Sindh on culture day.

Sindhis around the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December which include cultural events, music concerts, rallies, seminars and conferences to highlight the different aspects of Sindhi culture and its role in developing cohesion in society.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating the Sindhi brothers and sisters on celebrating the culture day, said the civilization of Sindh has been adding beauty not only to this region but also to the civilization of humanity for thousands of years.

He said, today is the day of the civilization and culture of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, and it highlights the beauty of a federal unit in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also extended his felicitation on Sindh Culture Day.

In his tweet, he said, “Today we celebrate the rich culture & traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis and freedom.”

However, he used this opportunity to criticize Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh saying that the inhabitants of the region are suffering under the tyranny.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion, said Sindhi Culture is a beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture.

He said Mohenjo-Daro is the mother of Sindhi culture and the cultural diversity of Pakistan is the country’s strength and beauty.

He said the world has recognized the culture is the collective heritage of humanity.