Controversial tweets: Quetta court grants police five-day physical remand of Azam Swati

A district court of Quetta on Sunday granted police five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati for insulting and threatening senior military officials in tweets.

He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar amid high-security today.

During the court proceeding, the police requested a 10-day physical remand but the court approved for five-day physical remand.

Backgorund

Cases have been registered against him in various cities of the country, including Quetta over the controversial tweets against senior military officers.

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Swati had abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

Following his tweet, he was arrested on November 27 for threatening and abusing senior military officers.

He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator had been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.