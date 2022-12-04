England take lead of 78 runs against Pakistan in first Test

Pakistan were dismissed for 579 Sunday on the fourth day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, conceding a first-innings lead of 78 to England.

Resuming at 499-7, Pakistan added 80 runs to close the gap on England’s first innings total of 657.

Agha Salman made 53, Zahid Mahmood 17 and Haris Rauf 12 as the Pakistan tail defied the England bowlers for 85 minutes.

Debutant off-spinner Will Jacks finished with 6-161 while left-armer Jack Leach grabbed 2-190.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, having stayed away in the interim because of security fears