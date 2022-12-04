Punjab covered by a thick blanket of fog

The traffic schedules were severely affected in Central Punjab due to thick fog whereas people were advised to keep their headlights open on the motorway on Sunday.

The traffic flow has been affected in areas including Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and other cities of Punjab due to dense fog. However, the traffic on the motorways has been restored.

Motorways M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Darkhana, and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot were opened for traffic.

With visibility described by officials as “very, very poor”, the plain areas of Punjab were the worst hit.

The motorway authorities have advised the drivers to keep their headlights open and to drive at a slow speed.

Meanwhile, the plains of Punjab are experiencing extremely cold weather.

The Meteorology department has stated that the fog will continue for the next few days.

The consumption of gas has also increased owing to the cold weather while the gas shortage intensifies