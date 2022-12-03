Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sues Shahbaz Gill for Rs2b

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court suing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for defamation and claimed damages worth around Rs2 billion.

The suit follows a legal notice sent to Gill in September.

In his 11-page petition filed on Saturday, Abbasi said that the matter arose in July when, during a press conference, Gill alleged that Abbasi had received money from India for providing consultancy to a company.

This statement, presented without evidence, Abbasi argued, was purely engineered on malice to malign and humilitate the plaintiff to tarnish his public image even the defendant did not spare the late ‘Shaheed’ father of the plaintiff by making mockery of him showing no respect and regard for the ‘Shaheed’.

His, this act not only gave mental torture to the plaintiff but also brought under mental agony and humiliation for the other members of the family with the sole intent to ruin plaintiff and his family reputation in society as a whole without any lawful justification and proof.

Abbasi said that Gill had responded to his September 14 notice but the letter only served as evidence for an admission of Gill’s guilt of making statements based on hearsay and not reflective of any first-hand knowledge or information or evidence of any transactions whatsoever and is isntead based on the contents of a NAB reference.

Abbasi went on to detail the ordeal he faced at the hands of NAB and how he was never accused of corruption but only misuse of authority.

And after spending eight months in jail, countless hearings and of providing all financial records, the reference against him was finally dismissed when the NAB officer finally said that Abbasi was never implicated in any complaint or inquiry or reference.

Abbasi also detailed how he had helped solve the power crisis in the country and also details of his businesses and that he had quit as the Chief Executive Officer of the business he founded, AirBlue.