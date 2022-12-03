North Waziristan exchange of fire leaves terrorist commander dead

Security forces clashed with terrorists in North Waziristan during which a wanted terrorist commander was killed.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces out on routine patrol came under attack from terrorists.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

Later, the terrorist was identified as Commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai.

He was wanted in several cases, including attack on security force.

He was also wanted by the counter terrorism department of the police.