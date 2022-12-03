Vintage, classic cars drive over old Silk Route to Peshawar

With their chrome glistening in the sun and the cool mountain air flowing through their rolled down windows, a over a dozen classic and vintage cars drove along the old Silk Route down from Torkham to Peshawar via Swabi.

The Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022, which is now an annual tradition in its 13th year, made its way to Michni Post and Khyber Rifles Mess in the town of Landi Kotal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), having made its way across the historic Khyber Pass,

The rally finally made it to Peshawar on December 2, after passing through Swabi.

“The youth should create awareness about motorsports and its importance,” one of the drivers of vintage vehicles at the rally said.

Another visitor said that everyone must enjoy a glimpse of these beautiful and classic cars which have been preserved and made roadworthy through a lot of love and passion.

“All these cars remain hidden throughout the year, and come out for the rally.”

The rally’s purpose was to highlight the importance and historical significance of the Khyber Pass and the Torkham Border. The region’s history was also explained to rally participants and other visitors.

The rally participants were treated to a variety of cultural performances, including the traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali, and other regional dances, during the show.

On December 4, the Peshawar Services Club will host a display of these automobiles, some of whom are nearly a century old.

Some of the vehicles included in the rally include vintage models of Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Aston Martin Mini, and Volkswagen.