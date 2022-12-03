Arshad Sharif murder: Fact-finding committee completes probe

An investigation committee formed by the government to probe the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has completed its work.

According to officials with knowledge of the matter, an investigation committee had been formed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ascertain the facts over the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

After weeks of probing following his murder in Kenya on October 23, the committee compiled its report and submitted it to the federal interior ministry.

The report includes details gathered by the committee in Kenya, including the interviews conducted with the prime suspects.

Sources with knowledge of the contents of the report said that investigations in Dubai continue.

Last week, the fact-finding committee had written to authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), asking a slew of questions.

The committee has sought details regarding Sharif’s visa and other travel documents from the Dubai police apart from information related to his accommodation and any call data record (CDR).

The secretary of the interior ministry will now send the report to the Supreme Court.