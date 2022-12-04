A doctor worth his weight in gold

For most students studying medicine, their primary objective would be to survive the grueling study and be able to clear their house jobs and start practice while aiming for the next certification or specialization.

But for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), his focus earned him a record haul of gold.

Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik, an MBBS graduate from the Ameeruddin Medical College in Lahore has broken the record for most academic medals won, bagging a whopping 29.

“In the beginning, I was struggling [with my studies] but then gradually with time and hard work, I succeeded,” said Malik.

He explained that a gold medal must be earned by scoring at least 85% marks, or the highest rank at the end of each semester.

Thanks to his stellar and consistent performance, Malik qualified for some 29 medals by the end of his educational journey.

The previous record for most medals was held by a female MBBS student from King Edwards Medical College who had secured 23 gold medals.

Talking to the media, Malik’s father expressed his joy over his son’s extraordinary success.

“All my kids have been medal winners throughout their lives,” he said, adding, “Waleed took more than all of them since the very beginning.”

The medal awarding ceremony was presided over by Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar along with the Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College convocations. The ceremonies took place simultaneously at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister of Health for the Province, was the featured speaker.

At the convocation, Malik received 29 medals, MBBS graduate Muhammad Shiraz received 21, and MBBS graduate Dr Asma received 10 medals.