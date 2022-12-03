‘Will take fight to enemy if war imposed’

Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday fired a verbal warning shot at India, stating that not only will the military defend country, but take the fight to the enemy if war is imposed.

He said this while visiting the front lines along the disputed Line of Control (LOC).

In a message of his visit released by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday evening, it said that COAS Gen Munir visited troops in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

During the visit, he inspected the front line positions, interacted with the troops deputed at fortified positions.

He appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

In his address, Gen Munir stated that they had noticed the highly irresponsible statements recently made by the Indian leadership about Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready [to respond],” he said.

“Not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” the COAS warned.

He said that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will “always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.”

He reminded that the Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs.

On Kashmir, he exhorted the global community to ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as agreed under the United Nations (UN) resolutions, the COAS concluded.

Earlier, upon his arrival, he was greeted by the newly-promoted Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz. He was given a briefing on the latest situation along LOC and the operational preparedness of the troops.