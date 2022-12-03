Govt extends BISP cover to transgenders

In a landmark move, the federal government on Saturday moved to provide support to the national transgender community, extending to include them in social welfare cover.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Shazia Atta Marri on Saturday in a video message.

In the video, she said that the for the first time, people who are transgender are being included in BISP.

She said that people who are transgender would have to register with the program to benefit from it.

Marri said that under this program, people who are transgender and are registered, would be able to draw a sum of Rs7,000 every three months.

Like us, people who are transgender are also a part of our society and it is binding on the government to look after them.

How can transgenders register for BISP grant

Marri explained that there was a simple process to register for the program.