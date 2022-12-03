Uncontested: PPP retains its senate seat

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Waqar Mehdi was elected unopposed as the newest member of the country’s upper house of parliament.

In a notification issued by the Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan on Saturday, the election on the seat vacated by PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was due to be held.

However, when no one stepped forward to contest the polls, Mehdi was elected unopposed.

It was said that the PPP had struck a deal with MQM under which the latter would withdraw their candidate for the senate seat.

This would extend the number of seats that the PPP has in the Senate to 21.

In exchange, the PPP will appoint whoever MQM nominates for the slot of Karachi administrator.

The senate seat from Sindh fell vacant at the beginning of November when the PPP asked previous incumbent Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign after the party took exception to his ‘political position’ particularly on the fake video purportedly spread online of fellow Senator Azam Swati.

“For those who are speculating about my political future, let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence,” he had said. The next day, on November 9, Khokhar submitted his resignation in person to the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Khokhar had been elected for a six-year term from March 2018 until March 2024 in Sindh.

Now, Mehdi will represent the PPP in the upper house of Parliament on the seat until the end of term until 2024.