First mass-produced solar-powered electric car to hit roads next year

Dutch mobility company Lightyear has started mass producing what they claim is the first solar-powered electric car for the general public.

Lightyear said that its inaugural model, named ‘Lightyear 0’ has already got around 150 pre-orders despite costing a whooping €250,000 (Rs59,000,000).

Starting at a pace of one car per week, production is expected to commence in the first week of December.

Lightyear intends to produce around a thousand units of the model at its Valmet Automotive Oyj factory in Finland.

Lightyear CEO and co-founder Lex Hoefsloot told Bloomberg that output will ramp up by five times by the second half of 2023 as they target an output of 1,000 units by then.

Hoefsloot claims that the vehicle can go seven months without needing to be plugged into a power outlet in a sunny country like Portugal.

But in a cloudy place like Amsterdam, the charging intervals would shrink to something like two months – in peak summer.

The automobile is equipped with curved solar panels that span the hood and top.

Every day, solar energy can add up to 70 kilometres (43 miles) to your driving range.

Amidst an energy crunch around Europe and a drive to lower the carbon footprint compared to traditional electric vehicles, the Lightyear 0 is the prime choice for European residents.