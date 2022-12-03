Incomplete asset declaration does not lead to disqualification: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that a genuine omission of any asset cannot automatically lead to disqualification from holding office, adding that it must fall to the returning officer at the time of filing nomination papers to check.

This was contained in a 12-page order penned by Justice Munib Akhtar as part of a three-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The court was adjudicating an appeal filed by a candidate for the seat of councillor in Union Council Jarki Yasir Aftab.

Aftab contended that after submitting his nomination papers for the local body elections, his political opponents Irfan Gull and others had filed a petition before the returning officer contending that Aftab had incorrectly declared his assets and, thus, he should be disqualified.

But the returning officer rejected the objects and approved Aftab’s nomination.

The objectors, however, moved the election tribunal set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which also upheld the returning officer’s order. But when moving it before the high court, the court set aside the tribunal’s order and suspended Aftab’s nomination.

Aftab contended this before the Supreme Court, claiming that under the Election Act 2013, councillors were not required to declare assets at the time of nomination, only post-election declaration.

Moreover, he contended that his nomination papers could not be rejected based on an immaterial or innocent omission.

Considering the application, the court noted that the constitutional provision (which, as such, applies only to elections to the federal and provincial legislatures) that a failure to properly declare assets in the prescribed manner in the nomination papers can lead to a declaration that the candidate is not qualified to be a member of the concerned legislature.

Since there is no provision equivalent to Article 62(1)(f) in the 2013 Act, it follows that a failure to make a proper declaration of assets in the nomination papers, if there be such a requirement, does not entail any consequence as in relation to the federal and provincial legislatures, the court said that the nomination papers would stand rejected and the candidate cannot participate in that particular election.

“If any objection is raised to the declaration of assets therein and the same is sustained, then the nomination may be rejected by the Returning Officer,” the court observed, clarifying that the candidate cannot contest that particular election.

The Returning Officer, however, was required to apply his mind to the nomination papers both as a whole and in relation to each particular objection and take into consideration also such explanation (if any) as is put forward by the candidate.

“Context may well prove to be critical and provide a ready justification and explanation for what, if considered in isolation, may appear to have a different meaning,” the court noted.

The court noted that it is only in this manner that a proper and lawful conclusion can be arrived at, and a determination made as to whether the defect is substantial.

The court said that a two-step exercise is needed to be carried out by the Returning Officer.

In the first stage, he must determine whether the defect objected to is of a substantial nature. If the answer is in the negative, that concludes the exercise, and he is bound not to reject the nomination papers.

If the answer is affirmative, then the matter moves to the second stage.

In the second stage, the returning officer must consider whether, in his discretion (exercised in a lawful manner), to overrule the objection to the defect though it is of a substantial nature, as long as it can be remedied forthwith.

If he exercises his discretion in favor of the candidate and the defect is remedied forthwith, the nomination papers stand accepted.

If he refuses to exercise his discretion, then, of course the nomination papers stand rejected.

But whatever his action, the Returning Officer must record his reasons appropriately and accordingly, in relation (as the case may be) to both stages of the exercise.