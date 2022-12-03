With talks with MQM underway, Sindh CM says ready to hold local govt polls

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was ready to hold the second phase of local government elections in the province as it holds talks with the disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Addressing a public event on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that they had already held the first phase of the polls and that they were ready to hold the second phase in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, noting that they had suggested to the ECP to hold it in multiple stages.

With the PPP finally breaking the ice with allied MQM and holding talks over Saturday’s Senate elections over the vacant seat of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

The MQM had agreed to withdraw its candidate for the Senate seat in favor of the PPP. But in return they asked for the seat of the Karachi Administrator, currently occupied by PPP’s Murtaza Wahab.

Promising to address the concerns of the MQM, he stated during his speech on Saturday that they will evolve consensus on who would be the next Karachi administrator.

He added that under the law, the provincial government was empowered to appoint the Karachi administrator and change them.

MQM not sending names

Senior provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, however, differed a little in the statements of the chief minister.

Speaking to the media separately, Nasir said that there was no barter over the senate seat with MQM.

However, he added that they have been in talks with the coalition partner for five months over the Karachi administrator seat.

“If MQM gives the name, we will appoint them,” he said.

MQM’s Waseem Akhtar, who met with Saeed Ghani on Saturday, denied there was a deal, adding that they were discussing finer points of the local government law ahead of next month’s polls.

Wahab perturbed

Incumbent Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, however, seems to be getting uneasy with talk that he may be sacrificed by his party.

Speaking to the media, he said that there were some groups who had set their sights on his seat and were mounting pressure on the provincial government remove him.

Ultimately, though, Wahab conceded that it was the provincial government’s prerogative to install who they deemed was fit to lead the position.

He added that whatever his party decides, he will comply.

“It is now up to the public to decide who do they want to lead Karachi, Murtaza Wahab or somebody else?”

JI slams ‘deals’

Meanwhile, the Karachi chapter of Jamaat -e- Islami slammed the deals being made between the ruling coalition.

They said that Karachi has been abandoned amidst the interests of these two parties who care not for the public.

Criticizing Imran

During his speech, Shah had some words for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his offer for talks to hold elections.

Shah said that on one hand Imran offers dialogue but on the other he threatens to dissolve the assemblies. He said that this was no way to hold talks.