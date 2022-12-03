Several trapped as Harnai coal mine collapses after gas explosion

Several miners were trapped on Saturday after a coal mine collapsed in Balochistan’s Harnai tehsil following a reported gas explosion.

Initial information provided by rescue workers and local administration said that at least six miners were inside the mine when the explosion took place.

As a result of the explosion, a section of the mine collapsed, trapping the miners inside.

A rescue operation was immediately launched to retrieve the trapped miners.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue services and district administration rushed to the spot.

Levies officials said that the mine had been contracted to Haji Dilawar Khan in the Tarkh Tung area of Harnai to extract coal.

They added that gas was silently filling in the coal mine which eventually ignited explosively.