All trapped miners in Harnai coal mine declared dead

All the six miners trapped in a Harnai mine where a gas explosion was reported, have been declared dead.

The Harnai district administration said that on Saturday, gas filled in a mine in the Shahbarg Tangi area with the lease number 120.

The gas detonated explosively, causing the entire mine to collapse.

As a result, six men working in the mine were trapped.

A rescue operation was mounted by locals, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the provincial mines department.

After working for around eight hours, the rescue operation was completed when all the six bodies were pulled out of the mine. There were no survivors.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital.

The dead were identified as Naseeb Gul, Sarfaraz, Najeebullah, Rehmanullah, Ghani Rehman and Bacha.

All of the miners hailed from Shangla area of Swat. Once all formalities are completed, the bodies will be dispatched to their native areas.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo took notice of the incident and sought a report on the matter.

He also expressed solidarity with the heirs of the dead.

Separately, the mines department has registered an FIR against the contractor of the mine.