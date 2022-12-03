Is the The Legend of Maula Jatt getting an Indian release?

Pakistan’s highest-ever grossing movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt is likely to be released in India even as it continues to make global box office records amidst an ‘uncut’ release in the UK.

Indian cinema news website Pinkvilla, claimed that the Bilal Lashari directorial is considering a released in India later this month.

It was not immediately clear that the movie may be able to land on local cinema screens or if it will only be restricted to over the top (OTT) digital platforms.

“There are reports of the film releasing in India on December 23, though no official announcement on the same is made yet,” the report said.

There has been no word from either Bilal Lashari or the film’s producer Ammara Hikmat on this end thus far.

Since 2019, there has been a ban on cultural exchange between Pakistan and India.

However, some Indian Punjabi language movies such as Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne starring Diljit Singh and Sargun Mehta, managed to release in Pakistan. But these were ‘joint productions’ featuring Pakistani artists.

Pinkvilla added, “The release of The Legend Of Maula Jatt will at minimum be reciprocating that attempt and can potentially lead to the easing of restrictions on Bollywood movies in Pakistan in near future.”

The remake of 1979 classic Punjabi movie Maula Jut stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

Recently, the mega hit movie set a new milestone for the Pakistani cinema with two billion.