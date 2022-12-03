Videos » Game Set Match Shahid Afridi Reaction on Rameez Raja Statement | Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Shahid Afridi Reaction on Rameez Raja Statement | Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Dec 03, 2022 Shahid Afridi Reaction on Rameez Raja Statement | Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Recommended Govt decides to temporarily recall head of Kabul diplomatic mission Guns N’ Roses sues online gun shop for appropriating name Weinstein jury mulls verdict in Hollywood rapes case Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Everything happened because of my family: Rabi Pirzada on infamous videos Shaan Shahid takes a dig at Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed ‘I didn’t even know who she was’: Taloulah Mair dares Aima Baig to tell the truth