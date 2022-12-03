WATCH: Iconic Hollywood actor gets star struck after watching Shah Rukh Khan in real ife

The famous Hollywood actor Sharon Stone was a sight to behold at the Red Sea International Film Festival. But for the fans of a very different actor from a completely different part of the world took to her for a completely different reason, making her and the other actor trend.

The Basic Instinct actor was seated at a ceremony during the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF).

With cameras rolling, Stone could be seen focusing on what was in front of her, until the presenter walks towards her but motions to someone in a black dinner jacket seated next to her.

When Stone looks over to just who could be more important than her is when she realizes who was sitting next to her.

A video clip showing Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan rising up to claim the applause and Stone’s face go agape in the biggest star struck moment ever has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, as the host introduces the Pathaan actor to the audience, Stone gasps at first and then exclaims ‘oh my God!’

SRK’s fans say that they can relate to Stone’s excitement because the King Khan’s suave ‘charm is irresistible’.

The Dilwale actor received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry at the second edition of RSIFF.

He also took the opportunity to recreate his iconic pose on the stage with Kajol by his side.

In recent years, SRK has been declared a global cinema icon, an honor unmatched by many ‘icons’ of the game of cinema in Hollywood.